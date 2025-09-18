California moves to stem oil industry departures

California is rethinking its oil strategy as high gasoline prices and shrinking refinery capacity collide with its clean energy goals, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office recently held its first direct talks with Chevron since the company moved its headquarters to Houston, signaling a thaw in frosty relations.

Lawmakers just passed a bill enabling Kern County to issue thousands of new drilling permits annually, a move aimed at stabilizing refinery supplies and keeping producers from leaving the state. Industry executives say it’s a step forward but far from enough.

California’s crude output has halved in two decades, leaving the state increasingly reliant on imports from Alaska and abroad. Newsom, widely seen as a possible presidential contender, has asked regulators to balance affordability with energy transition goals. Analysts warn that further refinery losses could strain supply before alternatives scale.

