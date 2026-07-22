Cajun Cookware grows beyond wholesale with a new Gonzales showroom

Cajun Cookware, a family-owned Louisiana company known for jambalaya pots, roasters and outdoor cooking equipment, has expanded from its home-based operation in St. Gabriel into a 10,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse in Gonzales, Ascension Business Report reports.

The move represents the company’s first dedicated retail showroom as it expands beyond its wholesale roots while continuing to serve retail partners.

Founded about 11 years ago, Cajun Cookware built its business selling aluminum cookware and outdoor cooking equipment through retailers, including grocery stores, hardware stores and gift shops. After launching an e-commerce website and finding success selling directly to consumers, the company decided to open its own showroom.

The Gonzales facility provides warehouse space, offices and a place for customers to view products in person, while also giving the company room to grow. The expansion increased the number of employees from three to seven.

Wholesale remains the company’s primary business, with products sold through some 40 to 45 retail partners. The showroom is designed to support those relationships while allowing Cajun Cookware to showcase specialty items, custom products and additional offerings.

Cajun Cookware plans to continue expanding its inventory and expects Gonzales to remain the company’s home, with plans to potentially purchase its current building or another nearby property.

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