Cajun Cookware expands its recipe for growth

For more than a decade, Cajun Cookware built its business selling jambalaya pots, roasters and outdoor cooking equipment through retailers across Louisiana. Now, the family-owned company is putting its own name on the storefront.

Cajun Cookware has moved from its home-based operation in St. Gabriel into a 10,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse in Gonzales—its biggest step yet as it expands beyond wholesale and builds a more direct relationship with customers.

The leased facility on South Ruby Street includes warehouse space, offices and the company’s first dedicated retail showroom, giving customers a place to browse its products in person while providing Cajun Cookware with room to grow.

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Co-owner Manny Dunlap says the company was founded about 11 years ago as a wholesale business serving grocery stores, hardware stores and gift shops. It built its reputation manufacturing aluminum cookware and outdoor cooking equipment while selling exclusively through retailers.

That began to change after Cajun Cookware launched an e-commerce website and found success selling directly to consumers.

“We decided it was time to open up another retail store,” Dunlap says. “This location just kind of fell into our lap and we took the opportunity. It really wasn’t planned to happen this year. We were looking for it to happen next year, but we didn’t want to pass up the opportunity.”

Operating from a residence had become increasingly limiting as the business grew.

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“We couldn’t have retail clients out there or get our trucks delivered out there,” Dunlap says. “We needed somewhere that people could come see our products.”

The expansion has already translated into job growth. When the company moved into the Gonzales facility, Cajun Cookware employed three people, including Dunlap and his wife, Melissa. Since opening, it has hired four additional employees.

“It was something that needed to happen,” Dunlap says. “I’ve been working a lot of hours.”

While retail is a new focus, wholesale remains the company’s primary business. Cajun Cookware supplies products to roughly 40 to 45 retail partners, and Dunlap says the new showroom is intended to support, not compete with, those relationships.

It also gives the company an opportunity to display specialty products that wholesalers may not carry and expand its selection of custom cookware featuring customer names and logos.

The move to Gonzales was driven largely by customer demand. According to Dunlap, about half of the company’s wholesale sales were already coming from Ascension Parish before the showroom opened.

“It’s an opportunity to be in a community that really values jambalaya and what we do,” he says.

Known for manufacturing aluminum jambalaya pots, outdoor cooking stands and other cookware, the company also owns the Aluma Chefware brand. Its best-selling products include 13-inch and 15-inch roasters and 6-gallon and 10-gallon jambalaya pots.

Looking ahead, Dunlap says the company plans to continue expanding its inventory and product offerings as demand grows. Longer term, Cajun Cookware may purchase its current building or another nearby property, but he does not anticipate leaving Gonzales.

The company signed a 40-month lease on the property and expects the location to serve as the foundation for its next phase of growth.