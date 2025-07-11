C-Suite moves and company news

Jared Watkins is the new CFO at Currency Bank. Watkins, who has served in similar roles in the community banking sector, will oversee the Bank’s financial strategy, regulatory reporting, and accounting operations. Watkins, a CPA, is a graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking. He currently serves on the City of Zachary Planning and Zoning Commission.

Former Bone & Joint Clinic CEO Trent Holmes is the new

CFO at Mary Bird Perkins. He brings more than a decade of public accounting and private industry experience, specializing in financial management in the health care field.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, known as Louisiana Blue, has named two new senior-level leadership team members. Prashanth Cannanbilla is senior vice president/chief enterprise delivery officer, and Jay Balden is vice president, chief customer experience officer. They are tasked with enhancing Louisiana Blue’s digital presence and improving customer engagement.

Award-winning landscape architect Jeffrey Carbo of JCLA Studio has been honored with the 2025 American Society of Landscape Architects Design Medal. He founded Jeffrey Carbo Landscape Architects in Alexandria, Louisiana in 1994, later relocating to Baton Rouge. Carbo will be honored in October at the ASLA Conference on Landscape Architecture in New Orleans.

FranU has been named a College of Distinction. The national designation highlights schools that champion educational impact, such as first-year seminars and collaborative projects, undergraduate research, global learning, and internships. Colleges of Distinction COO Tyson Schritter says FranU has “crafted a campus culture where students are empowered to take ownership of their learning.” FranU also earned the honors of College of Distinction in Business, Nursing and Career Development.