Businesses will now have fewer options when declaring bankruptcy

An allowance that made it easier for businesses to declare bankruptcy is expiring on Friday, Inc. reports.

The debt limit to file for Subchapter V bankruptcy is expected to revert to $2.7 million this week, down from the $7.5 million threshold that was established in 2020 and renewed in 2022 amid the financial duress caused by the pandemic.

Subchapter V bankruptcy is named after a section in the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and offers a simpler avenue for business owners to file for bankruptcy. Filing for Subchapter V bankruptcy can be cheaper—hundreds of thousands of dollars cheaper—as compared with filing for Chapter 11. The option is also less time intensive.

“Subchapter V has become a widely used strategic tool for distressed small businesses that’s been recognized nationally by bankruptcy courts,” says Jonathan Carson, co-CEO at Stretto, a bankruptcy software provider. He adds that it gives small businesses “a better shot to survive and come back out as a profitable contributing member of our business society.”

The change comes as Subchapter V bankruptcy has been gaining in popularity as an option.

Nearly 230 small businesses filed for this form of bankruptcy last month, up 53% compared to May 2023, according to a report from Epiq, a New York City-based data provider.

