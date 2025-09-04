Businesses could be in line for billions in refunds, pending a court ruling

American businesses could be in line for tens of billions in tariff refunds after a federal appeals court ruled that former President Donald Trump unlawfully used emergency powers to levy country-based tariffs, CBS writes.

Since October, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has collected more than $200 billion in tariff revenue—$70 billion of which is tied to duties now under legal challenge.

While steel and aluminum tariffs remain intact, the ruling opens the door to potential repayment on a vast swath of levies. The catch: Trump has asked the Supreme Court to review the decision, which means refunds are far from guaranteed. Even if upheld, experts caution that the process could be messy—ranging from automatic repayments to a flood of company-by-company refund claims.

Businesses, meanwhile, remain stuck in limbo, unsure whether to pass tariff costs on to customers or hold out for relief. The financial impact could ripple from supply chains to the U.S. Treasury.

