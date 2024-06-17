Businesses are suing the IRS as they wait to receive pandemic-era credits

Small businesses still waiting for their unreceived pandemic-era employee retention credits are turning to a provision in the tax code allowing them to sue the IRS, Inc. reports.

The provision allows taxpayers who have filed refund claims to sue the IRS if they have not heard from the agency within six months or if the claim was denied.

“A lot of small businesses are trying to decide: Should we keep waiting for the IRS or, since it’s been more than six months since we filed our claim, should we go ahead and just file a refund lawsuit?” says Brian Bernhardt, a partner at Fox Rothschild who focuses on federal tax issues.

The credit was approved as part of the CARES Act, the coronavirus aid package, and was supposed to act as a motivator for employers to retain staff while unemployment during the pandemic skyrocketed. But the IRS has been unable to keep up with the wave of claims it has received and the agency stopped processing new claims last fall, citing rampant fraud.

