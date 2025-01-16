Business school graduates are taking longer to snag jobs

More than a dozen top-tier MBA programs—including those at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, Stanford’s Graduate School of Business and New York University’s Stern School of Business—had worse job-placement outcomes last year than any other in recent memory, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The share of 2024 MBAs still on the market months after graduation more than doubled at most highly ranked business schools when compared with 2022, according to the publication’s analysis of school data. At some, including the University of Chicago’s Booth School and Northwestern University’s Kellogg School, the share of students still looking more than tripled.

Employers are not hiring as manyMBA grads during the school year, a tactic that was common two years ago. Now, they recruit smaller numbers closer to graduation—and afterward, according to staff at Columbia and the University of Michigan.

