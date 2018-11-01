Business Report Executive Leadership Academy taking applications for spring 2019 session

The Business Report Executive Leadership Academy is now accepting applications for the spring 2019 session.

Business Report offers this customized program for advancing professionals and entrepreneurs to elevate their leadership skills through personal development, professional growth, civic outreach, networking with like-minded peers and insight from top CEO speakers.

Professionals with a minimum of five years of business experience and/or manage a team, and who are on the fast-track for increased responsibility at any level of an organization are eligible for the academy. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can also apply.

Attendees will represent a wide variety of industries as well as the nonprofit sector. The selection process is competitive, with a limited number of candidates being chosen to participate to ensure a personalized experience.

Visit the Business Report Leadership Academy website for additional details or to complete an online application. The application deadline is Nov. 30.