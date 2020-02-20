Business picks up for Baton Rouge riverboat casinos month-to-month

After posting losses in December, business seemingly picked up last month for Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos, which each posted month-to-month gains.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge collectively brought in $19.7 million in January—13.2%, or nearly $2.3 million, more than January 2019, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. Together, the casinos also posted nearly 7% in gains since December.

While posting a 7.2% increase in business since December, the Belle of Baton Rouge led the area’s three casinos in year-to-year losses, collecting only $2.2 million last month—a 9.4% decrease from last year. Hollywood Casino brought in $4.3 million, a nearly 5% increase from December, but a nearly 2% decrease from last year.

With nearly $13.2 million, L’Auberge led the casinos in year-over-year percentage gains, posting a 24.6% increase from last January.

Statewide, the riverboat casinos collected nearly $144 million, a 5.1% increase from last January, but also a 7% drop from December. Of the state’s 15 riverboat casinos, 10 posted losses, including each of the casinos in the Shreveport/Bossier City area and Lake Charles. Baton Rouge was the only market where each of the casinos posted month-to-month gains.