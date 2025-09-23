Business momentum slips as orders and employment weaken

U.S. business activity slowed in September to its weakest pace in three months, Bloomberg reports.

That’s according to S&P Global’s flash composite index, which showed that demand cooled, limiting firms’ ability to pass on higher costs from tariffs, even as input prices climbed.

Service-sector costs rose to their highest since May, but companies struggled to raise selling prices, squeezing margins.

New orders and backlogs grew at their slowest in three months, and employment dipped to a five-month low. Manufacturers saw inventories swell to record levels as sales softened.

Despite the weaker momentum, firms remained optimistic about the year ahead, citing potential benefits from lower interest rates and stronger domestic production fueled by tariffs. The data paints a mixed picture: Inflation pressures persist, but reduced pricing power suggests moderating consumer costs.

With business sentiment still upbeat, companies appear hopeful that softer demand growth will prove temporary rather than a sign of deeper slowdown.

