Business Lunch: Tsunami@Highland 

Attracting a trendy restaurant concept was a longtime aspiration of @Highland creator and tech entrepreneur Mohit Vij, a goal finally realized when Tsunami opened its second Baton Rouge location in the tech park in April.

As Business Report notes in the latest Business Lunch feature, the new restaurant features an expansive menu of sushi and Japanese cuisine and an edgy, contemporary design created by Baton Rouge-based firm Tiek ByDay.

Open daily for both lunch and dinner, the spot is primed for a business lunch, with ample parking and an advantageous location at Highland Road and Bluebonnet Boulevard. Read the full story.