Business leaders need to get with AI or get left behind 

The most successful companies aren’t asking whether they should use AI, but rather how they can integrate it into their workflows to create more efficiency, innovation and growth, Fast Company reports.

While AI is becoming widespread, one of the biggest barriers to AI adoption is leadership hesitation. Leaders are underutilizing AI integration, especially in strategic communications, that could reshape engagement using real-time data, personalization and automated insights.

AI can be used for personalizing communication that resonates on an individual level, enhancing media monitoring, improving decision-making and automating routine tasks.

Companies that don’t use AI risk falling behind their competitors who are already leveraging the smart tools for strategic advantage. While AI will not replace business leaders, leaders who use AI strategically will outperform those who don’t.

How leaders can move faster on AI adoption:

Establish an AI task force: Assign a dedicated group of leaders to oversee AI integration across communications functions.

Invest in AI training for teams: Equip your employees with skills and knowledge to adopt AI.

Pilot AI-driven initiatives: Integrate AI through smaller tasks such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated customer interactions or predictive analytics to showcase quick wins.

Develop clear AI governance policies: Ensure there are ethical guidelines, security protocols and oversight structures in place before scaling AI.

Read the full story on Fast Company.