Burst of builder incentives fails to spur a turnaround in US new home sales

New home sales in the U.S. remained sluggish in June despite builders offering aggressive incentives to counter high prices and borrowing costs, Bloomberg reports.

Sales ticked up just 0.6% to an annualized pace of 627,000—missing economists’ expectations. Nearly 40% of builders reported cutting prices last month, and that figure rose to a record in July.

While median new-home prices dipped nearly 3% year over year, they’re still over 23% higher than early pandemic levels—leaving many buyers priced out as mortgage rates hover near 7%. Inventory of completed homes climbed to its highest since 2009 and new construction has slowed in response.

Regionally, sales rose in the South and Midwest but fell sharply in the West. Economists warn that without a significant drop in rates, demand won’t rebound soon. The weak numbers are expected to weigh on second-quarter GDP growth.

