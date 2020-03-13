Building permit awarded for possible Amazon distribution center

Construction plans for a possible Amazon distribution center, off Rieger Road and Interstate 10, has been awarded a permit for construction, according to public records.

According to the permit, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties plans to develop a 111,300-square-foot building for warehouse use on Honore Lane, off Rieger Road behind the Bethany World Prayer Center. The facility will also feature some business offices.

Construction is slated to cost $22 million.

“Designed for package delivery service,” the permit reads. “It is anticipated that the facility will have two shifts working days and evenings, with a potential third shift.”

Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. is an industrial real estate development company that manages more than 26 million square feet of properties. The Atlanta-based firm has also developed several properties for Amazon, fueling speculation that the new distribution center in Baton Rouge is being developed for the online retail behemoth.

While those close to the project locally have previously declined comment because of a nondisclosure agreement, Amazon has been developing warehouse distribution centers of various sizes around the country. Louisiana currently doesn’t have any such centers.

As previously reported by Daily Report, the new center off Rieger Road would be one of two centers planned for Baton Rouge, as Amazon is also expected to redevelop the Cortana Mall property into a distribution center.