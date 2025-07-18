Build Baton Rouge seeks development ideas for Florida Boulevard corridor

Build Baton Rouge and the Cortana Corridor Economic Development District have released a rolling request for expressions of interest to solicit early-stage development ideas for projects along the Florida Boulevard corridor.

The RFEI encourages developers, investors and nonprofits to propose housing, commercial or community-serving projects that advance the Florida Corridor Plan, a 2024 master plan for equitable redevelopment.

The corridor is experiencing momentum from public and private investment, including the 3.4 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center, new Rouses and Aldi grocery stores, MovEBR enhancements and planned bus rapid transit, or BRT, connections.

The Metro Council unanimously approved the Florida Corridor Plan for a 12-mile stretch along Florida in September.

“Florida Boulevard has always been a backbone of Baton Rouge, and today it stands ready for a new chapter—one that connects communities and restores vibrancy to this vital corridor,” Build Baton Rouge CEO Deidre D. Robert said in a prepared statement. “We want to collaborate with visionaries who see potential in every vacant lot, every corner store and every block that deserves reinvestment.”

The plan is being funded through a tax increment financing district established in 2021 around the Amazon fulfillment center.

The plans include six neighborhood centers designated as I-110 Stitch, Mid City, Foster & Florida, Bon Carre, Cortana, and Sherwood. The plan also identifies opportunity sites, which are parcels or groups of parcels that offer potential for future redevelopment based on ownership, scale, frontage and other unique features. Among the opportunity sites are Belle Aire Plaza Shopping Center and a vacant shopping center on 8 acres near Latinos Supermarket.

According to the project website, a neighborhood center offers residents amenities and facilities within walking distance, enabling them to lead healthy lifestyles and improve their quality of life.

Build Baton Rouge will evaluate submissions on a rolling basis and may invite selected respondents to advance to future steps, including site-specific requests for proposals or direct negotiation. The RFEI is designed to promote collaboration, transparency and early alignment around shared redevelopment goals.

View the full plan.