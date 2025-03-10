Build Baton Rouge has a new CEO

Deidre Deculus Robert has been named Build Baton Rouge’s new president and CEO, the redevelopment agency announced Monday morning.

The organization’s board of directors selected Robert following a competitive national search and pointed to her leadership, legal and community development experience as reasons she was selected for the role.

She most recently served as director of state operations for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program, where she oversaw national economic development initiatives, infrastructure investment and community revitalization efforts.

Prior to that, she served as executive counsel at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and general counsel for the Southern University System.

“Her breadth of experience, strategic vision, and fresh perspective make her the ideal person to advance BBR’s mission,” says Rodney Braxton, board chair of Build Baton Rouge, in a prepared statement. “This is a transformative time for our city, and we are confident that Deidre will bring the leadership and innovative thinking needed to drive meaningful, lasting impact.”

Robert says in a prepared statement that Robert’s focus will be on leveraging strategic partnerships, securing new investments and ensuring that the organization’s redevelopment efforts are both sustainable and inclusive.

Build Baton Rouge, also known as the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, was established in 2007 to revitalize underinvested areas and promote equitable development throughout the city. To date, the organization has facilitated the creation of more than 860 affordable housing units, awarded $5.6 million in below-market-rate financing and led projects such as the Florida Corridor Plan, Plank Road Eco Park and Electric Depot.