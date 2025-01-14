BRProud rebrands as Louisiana First News

Fox 44 News and NBC 33 News, a pair of Baton Rouge broadcast news stations formerly under the banner of BRProud, have launched a new joint brand: Louisiana First News.

The stations, also known respectively as WGMB-TV and WVLA-TV, announced the rebranding Friday.

In a statement announcing the move, the stations call the launch of Louisiana First News a “unified news endeavor rooted in [Louisiana’s] authentic culture and dedicated to providing all the information Louisianans want and need to know.”

The stations also say that viewers should expect “additional changes” going forward, though they do not hint at what those changes might entail.

WGMB-TV and WVLA-TV are both under the umbrella of Nexstar Media Group, the largest owner of local television stations in the nation. The media group currently has 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets, according to its website.