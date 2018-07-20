Brown & Root opening recruitment center in south Baton Rouge

Brown & Root Industrial Services, owned by Bernhard Capital Partners Management, is opening a recruitment and training center in south Baton Rouge this fall.



The 8,000-square-foot facility will be used to centralize the firm’s efforts and make operations more efficient says company spokesperson Stephanie Dixon.

Brown and Root expects to hire 10 to 12 employees for the new site, to be located at 14111 Airline Highway, Dixon says.



Brown & Root has more than 8,000 employees working at more than 150 work sites. The company provides engineering, construction and other services to refineries, petrochemical, chemical and manufacturing plants.



Bernhard Capital partners, the private equity firm founded by former Shaw Group executive Jim Bernhard, created the company in 2015 by combining Wink Engineering and KBR Inc.’s industrial services group. Brown & Root is headquartered in Citiplace on Corporate Boulevard.

