Broome likely won’t merge three housing agencies

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome indicated today she likely will not merge three housing departments in city-parish government that a transition committee recommended consolidating.

Members of her transition team, which issued sweeping recommendations last month for the city-parish government, wrote that the scope of the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, Office of Community Development and Housing Authority overlap.

Broome tells Daily Report that while she likely will not merge the three agencies, they will work more closely together.

The mayor also says she has not decided whether to privatize the parts of the Department of Public Works that deal with permitting. That idea has been bandied about in recent years as a way to reduce bureaucratic inefficiency, and a transition committee recommended moving forward with it.

“This department is the face of the parish for economic development,” the transition committee wrote in its report. “Every delay in construction of a project costs the developer money and equally as important, the parish loses sales tax revenues.”

Broome said in December she wanted to cut the red tape out of permitting, and today confirmed her commitment to making the department more efficient.

Her administration is currently developing a comprehensive drainage plan for DPW, and she has opened up top posts in the department for applications following multiple staff departures in recent months. She does plan to increase salaries of DPW staff and investing in new technology, which were also recommendations from the transition team.

—Sam Karlin