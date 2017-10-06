Broome announces ‘call to action’ meetings to stem crime wave

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, in her latest effort to address rising crime in Baton Rouge, announced today four “call to action” meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 10, to engage communities about violence.

“While law enforcement is a vital piece to prevent and reduce these attacks in our neighborhoods, community engagement is of the utmost importance and community input is often the best way to find solutions,” Broome says in a statement.

The meetings come a day after federal officials announced a “strike force” to combat rising crime. That effort is a collaboration among several agencies and aims to find and prosecute violent groups in the region.

Broome’s meetings next week will take place in four locations simultaneously from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The meetings will be held at the following locations: