Brightside Bar & Grill sells, new owners plan renovations

Brightside Bar & Grill, a local watering hole south of LSU’s campus, has sold to a pair of investors who plan to renovate the property.

David Trusty, of Coldwell Banker Commercial One, says the restaurant and bar sold for $290,000 in a deal that closed today. The buyers also own India’s Restaurant on Essen Lane and several other properties in Baton Rouge.

The new owners will rehab the space and either lease it out or open up another establishment themselves, Trusty says. It will potentially open as another restaurant.

“It’s a great location,” Trusty says.

Brightside Bar & Grill is located on Brightside Drive near Nicholson Drive. Before it closed, it offered sandwiches, Po-Boys and boiled crawfish and alcohol, among other things.

Paula Davis, of Waters & Pettit, represented the sellers, KD Rentals, LLC.

—Sam Karlin