BRG and Vascular Specialty Center open outpatient surgery center in Mid City

Mid City has its first outpatient surgery center.

Baton Rouge General announced today the opening of the Mid City Specialty Center, featuring same-day surgeries and minimally invasive procedures for vascular patients. It is a combined effort from the Vascular Specialty Center and the hospital.

“Patients will appreciate the personal touch and convenience of an outpatient surgery center,” says Naomi Nelson, Vascular Specialty Center CEO, in a prepared statement. “And with 12,000 square feet, this space gives us the opportunity to expand to other types of surgeries and procedures we can offer to residents in the area.”

With renovations to the location’s existing operating suite, Mid City Specialty Center allows surgeons to perform procedures like angiograms and catheter placement. Friday marked the first patient procedures done at the new site.

The Mid City Specialty Center is the latest tenant at BRG’s Mid City location, joining Open Health Care Clinic, Hospice of Baton Rouge administrative offices and William Carey School of Nursing at BRG.



