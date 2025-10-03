Brewing trouble: Coffee prices are surging across the US

Coffee prices are boiling over, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Grocery-store roasted beans are up 22% in the past year, the steepest climb of any tracked item, while coffee shops from New York to New Orleans are tacking on surcharges or raising menu prices.

A $10 latte no longer feels hypothetical—yet demand isn’t cooling. Americans spent $12.7 billion on packaged coffee last year, and consumers are still lining up for $6 seasonal drinks or, in Manhattan, eyeing $40 specialty brews.

The surge stems from poor weather in coffee-producing regions and new tariffs on imports. Lawmakers are now pushing bipartisan legislation to exempt coffee, invoking the nation’s history of revolt over taxed tea.

Still, customers aren’t quitting their caffeine habit. As one shop owner put it, coffee is too essential: “If people drink cold brew, they’re getting their cold brew.”

