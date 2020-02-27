Brewers get ready to showcase their craft at Zapp’s Beerfest 

Before the first-ever Zapp’s Beerfest, organizers assumed only a few hundred people would show up. But to their surprise, 500 people arrived, and the next year 1,000 people. The year after that, attendance soared to 1,500. Now, organizers cap entry at 2,000 to prevent long lines.

The 16-year-old event will take place on the grounds of the LSU Rural Life Museum on March 28, underneath oak trees and among historic buildings. Attendees can sample more than 200 beers and festival food, including a wide array of complimentary chips from event sponsor Zapp’s. Proceeds go toward preserving the museum and its historic structures.

Despite the unlimited beer-tasting opportunities, organizers say the event is not a drinking festival.

“It’s a beer tasting, not a beer guzzling,” says LSU Rural Life Museum director David Floyd. “We have about a 4-ounce cup people can get beer in.”

Novelty and craft beer companies supply many of the beverages, often bringing new releases or limited experimental batches to test on customers.

As the event has grown throughout the years, it’s also attracted homebrewers. One of the tried-and-true favorites is Baton Rouge’s own LA Homebrew, which has been part of the festival since 2014. The company, which sells homebrewing equipment and ingredients, has become known at the fest for its robust, diverse menus, which have previously included batches of a chocolate sundae-style oatmeal stout and a banana’s foster-inspired hefeweizen.

Red Stick Brew is another brewer—and homebrew club—that brings around 25 to 30 different beers to the event. Zapp’s International Beerfest is March 28, 3:30-6 p.m. Tickets start at $40 per person, while a designated driver pass is $20. Find the event on Facebook.

Read the full feature on the upcoming festival from the latest edition of 225 magazine.