BREC commission could get a new look after Metro Council vote

The Metro Council will vote at its meeting Wednesday night to reappoint or replace two BREC commissioners.

Jason Hughes and Collis Temple Jr. seek reappointment to three-year terms, but four others have applied to become commissioners.

The other applicants are: Jenni Peters, Whitney LaNasa, Michael Polito and Joseph Robins.

Peters is the founder and owner of Varsity Sports, a running shop off Perkins Road near the Garden District. LaNasa is a senior managing director at Stonehenge Capital. Polito is the founder and CEO of MAPP Construction, and Robins is the owner and founder of J. Robins CPA LLC.

The current terms for Hughes and Temple expire Dec. 31.

The BREC commission is looking to make changes to its bylaws, according to a recent WBRZ report. The proposed changes contain guidelines for media communication with commissioners to “ensure accurate, consistent, and professional communication with the public.”

The changes would establish BREC Commission Chair Kenneth Pointer, or his official designee, as the commission’s spokesperson, who would approve all press releases, interviews and official statements.

The commission will vote on the changes at a later date.