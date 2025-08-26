BRAC’s Lori Melancon talks business and economic development transformation on the next episode of Strictly Business  

Workforce shortages, industry diversification, and a chamber on the cusp of transformation are all in focus as Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Lori Melancon joins Business Report on the next episode of Strictly Business.

In the September episode, Melancon shares her perspective on BRAC’s 20-year legacy of more than 220 project wins and $40 billion in investment, while looking toward the opportunities—and challenges—that will define the region’s growth in 2026 and beyond.

In this candid conversation, she shares her perspective on how BRAC is preparing for a transformation—including a planned rebrand—and how the Capital Region can better compete with peer metros. She also explores where she sees the biggest opportunities for economic growth and diversification.

Before joining BRAC as CEO, Melancon was COO and VP of marketing at Global Location Strategies, one of the nation’s top site selection consulting firms. Prior to GLS, Melancon was on the leadership team at the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and at Louisiana Economic Development. She started her career at BRAC.

During her tenure at VEDP, Melancon had a pivotal role in crafting the winning bid for Amazon’s HQ2, helped create Team Virginia—a private-sector funder partnership with the Virginia Chamber to market Virginia—and led site consultant cultivation efforts for the Commonwealth.

Melancon began her work in economic development under the leadership of Stephen Moret in 2004 and was a key player in transforming the then Chamber of Greater Baton Rouge to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. She worked on BRAC’s first campaign, the statewide LA Ethics 1 grassroots effort, and even produced a movie about the region called Revolution in 2006.

