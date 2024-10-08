BRAC spells out these key priorities for city-parish ahead of candidate forum

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today released its 2024 Elections Platform, detailing critical priorities for the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president and Metro Council candidates.

The platform will serve as the basis of questions for BRAC’s East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum, which will be hosted at the Baton Rouge High School Theater on Thursday.

Key issues in the platform include:

Public Safety —Identify and pursue pathways to create efficiency and cost savings for investment, boost officer recruitment and retention, and invest in crime prevention programs.

Civil Service Reform —Reform civil service to reduce legacy costs and modernize hiring practices.

Early Childhood Education —Expand high-quality pre-K access and improve Head Start outcomes by transitioning operations to a proven agency or nonprofit.

Transportation Infrastructure —Accelerate MovEBR projects and adopt Complete Streets principles.

Workforce Development —Align workforce training with industry needs and expand youth work programs through public-private collaboration.

Redevelopment —Strengthen Build Baton Rouge, incentivize development in underserved areas and streamline blight reduction.

Quality of Life —Invest in placemaking and community beautification projects.

Resilience —Upgrade stormwater infrastructure and support sustainable water management for the Southern Hills Aquifer.

Downtown Development —Redevelop the River Center into a world-class convention facility as well as support and implement Plan Baton Rouge III.

