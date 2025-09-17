BRAC CEO: Capital Region is entering a critical period for economic growth

With billions in new investment on the horizon, the Capital Region is entering a period of strong economic opportunity—but success will hinge on addressing workforce challenges, says Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Lori Melancon.

In the latest episode of Business Report’s “Strictly Business” webcast, Melancon highlighted BRAC’s 20-year track record of more than $45 billion in capital investment, 14,000 new jobs and $1.1 billion in payroll, much of it rooted in seeds planted years earlier.

“There was a seed that might have been planted 10 years ago that bore fruit this year,” Melancon says. “An example of that is the Hyundai Steel project in Ascension Parish. We announced that $5 billion project in 2025, but the work to develop that site began in 2015. When you start to look at it in total in 20 years, you see how smart economic development, policy and strategy are always planting seeds for the future with every single decision you make.”

Looking ahead, she says Baton Rouge’s $70 billion project pipeline is heavily tied to carbon capture and alternative energy, with growing opportunities in cybersecurity, digital infrastructure and data centers. Melancon urged regional leaders to embrace collaboration and seize what she calls a “multigenerational opportunity” for Baton Rouge’s future regarding those projects.

Melancon notes that workforce shortages in construction and nursing remain pressing issues, but local colleges and universities are expanding training programs and internship opportunities to prepare talent pipelines, particularly in the nursing field.

She also emphasized BRAC’s “Better in Baton Rouge” campaign, designed to reshape community pride and retain young professionals.

View the full episode. View previous Strictly Business episodes in the archive.