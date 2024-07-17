BRAC announces the 2024 Economic Inclusion Symposium

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Wednesday announced that its third annual Economic Inclusion Symposium will take place on Aug. 28.

Presented by Dow, the half-day conference aims to spur discussions about how greater levels of economic inclusion can be fostered in both the workplace and the community. The symposium will feature a fireside chat, two concurrent breakout sessions and a lunch keynote presentation.

While a full schedule has yet to be released, sessions will include “Leveraging Partnerships to Advance Woman-, Veteran- and Minority-Owned Businesses’ Growth” and “Workplace Diversity and Inclusion in a Post-Affirmative Action World,” according to a statement from BRAC.

BRAC’s Economic Inclusion Council will also announce the recipients of the BRAC Diversity Star Award, which seeks to recognize Capital Region businesses that have “championed diversity and inclusion.” One small business and one large business will be recognized, and applications will be accepted through July 26.

The symposium will take place at the Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel on Bluebonnet Boulevard from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you’re interested in attending, register here.