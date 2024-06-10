​​BP issues new rules over workplace relationships

Oil giant BP has tightened its rules over workplace relationships among employees, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The revised rules require all BP staff to disclose intimate workplace relationships and mandate that senior leaders disclose any intimate workplace relationships that have occurred in the past three years.

The move comes after the high-profile departure of CEO Bernard Looney last year. Looney resigned after BP claimed that he had not been transparent about past relationships with his colleagues.

BP’s previous rules required workers to disclose an intimate workplace relationship only if those involved felt that the romance could amount to a conflict of interest.

BP employs about 830 people across Louisiana, including at its major lubricants facility in Port Allen.

