Booze delivery could be legal in Louisiana by next year

Louisiana residents craving wine or beer could be able to order the drinks from their homes, if state lawmakers green-light alcohol deliveries during next year’s legislative session

As WVLA-Local 33 reports, the Louisiana Retail Food and Beverage E-Commerce Task Force met Thursday to discuss whether the state should widen online availability of alcoholic drinks.

The panel heard from representatives with the California-based Instacart food delivery service and the Massachusetts-based Drizly alcohol delivery company.



“In Louisiana, you can get a daiquiri through a drive-thru, but you can’t get beer, wine or spirits responsibly delivered to your door,” said Drizly co-founder Justin Robinson.



Supporters point to a growing digital economy, anchored by apps like Uber, AirBnB and Grubhub. Drizly operates in more than 70 North American markets, including New Orleans.



Efforts to expand alcohol deliveries in Louisiana dried up earlier this year. In May, the state’s House Judiciary Committee killed two bills meant to permit online orders of closed-container beverages.

Task force members said Thursday that if any alcohol delivery proposal were to pass in the 2019 legislative session, it would need additional guidelines.

