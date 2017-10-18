Boot camp teaches Louisiana military veterans how to launch a business

A new boot camp aimed at teaching military veterans how to operate, fund and launch a business is underway in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Veteran Entrepreneurship Program was created earlier this year through a partnership with Louisiana Economic Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Louisiana National Guard, the Louisiana Business & Technology Center and LSU Executive Education.

Veterans receive intense training and long-term counseling from small business resources partners, LED says in a release. The pilot program is training 19 veterans in the initial camp and is expected to enroll an estimated 108 participants in its first year.

The goal? Have at least 30% of participants launch a business, says LED, and collectively raise some $5 million in start up capital. Another long-term goal is for businesses started by boot camp participants to create 100 new jobs.

LED says it is providing initial funding for the program. The program’s partners will evaluate the progress made during the first year and look for sustainable funding for future years

The entities plan to add classes for veterans in other parts of the state once the initial class of veterans graduates this fall.

