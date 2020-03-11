Boh Bros sells Airline Highway facility for nearly $2M

Boh Bros Construction Co. sold its Airline Highway facility, near Pecue Lane, to a St. Gabriel-based equipment supply company for nearly $2 million, according to sales documents.

Doing business as BPS Investments LLC, Better Pumps & Solutions bought the 5.22-acre property for $1.95 million. Joseph Atol IV, president of Better Pumps & Solutions, represented the company for the deal, while Boh Bros was represented by its senior vice president of pre-construction and development, Jeffrey Plauche.

Better Pumps & Solutions specializes in pump rentals, sales and service along the Gulf Coast, and has office locations in the Baton Rouge area, New Orleans, Lafayette and Lake Charles. The company partly financed the deal with a $1.56 million loan from BancorpSouth Bank, according to accompanying documents.

Neither Atol nor Plauche were able to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline.