Blueprints for Baton Rouge: A look at five cities that are getting it right

Baton Rouge is on the verge of transformation.

Proposals such as the nicknamed “string of pearls” project—which includes a vision for an LSU arena to attract major entertainment events, a new downtown convention hotel at the River Center, and a reimagined Memorial Stadium—along with the launch of Plan Baton Rouge III, aim to position the city as a more dynamic destination for residents, businesses and visitors, as well as future generations.

The latest edition of Business Report examines how five peer and aspirational cities—Greenville, South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; Madison, Wisconsin; and Columbus, Ohio—have undertaken similar efforts to redefine themselves.

A common theme emerges from these cities: Turning a vision into reality requires thoughtful execution, strong public-private partnerships, and investments in quality of life. Each city offers valuable insights for Baton Rouge.

Read the full cover package, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.