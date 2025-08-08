Blue Cross is cutting jobs across Louisiana 

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is reportedly cutting jobs across the state, WAFB-TV reports.

The company, also known as Louisiana Blue, is the largest health care provider in Louisiana. A spokesperson declined to provide the exact number of layoffs and blamed some of the job cuts on expiring subsidies from the Affordable Care Act.

“To meet our mission, we must thoughtfully navigate the current industry challenges driven by rising medical and pharmacy costs, as well as changes in Federal programs, especially the expiration of enhanced premium subsidies in the Affordable Care Act’s individual line of business,” a statement from the company reads. “Our company remains strong and viable. However, in order to be the best stewards of our members’ healthcare dollars, we continue to manage our costs as effectively as possible. Earlier this year, we began to streamline our workforce, primarily through attrition. Whenever possible, roles that were voluntarily vacated were not filled. In some cases, we made the difficult decision to also eliminate filled positions.”

Read the full story.