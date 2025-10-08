Blessed with a bumper crop, US soybean farmers struggle to find buyers

American soybean farmers are facing a crisis as they harvest a bumper crop with no clear market for it, following China’s retreat from U.S. purchases amid ongoing trade tensions, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Once the destination for over half of America’s $24.5 billion in soybean exports, China has bought only a fraction of last year’s volume, instead turning to Brazil and Argentina. Prices have dropped, and many farmers are storing their soybeans rather than selling at a loss.

Washington is scrambling to help, with President Donald Trump weighing another $10 billion to $14 billion bailout funded by tariff revenues.

Meanwhile, farmers like Illinois grower Ron Kindred and Iowa’s Morey Hill are traveling to Southeast Asia and North Africa, pitching U.S. soybeans as animal and fish feed to new buyers. Yet those efforts can’t replace China’s scale overnight.

“We’ll see the bottom drop out if we don’t get a deal soon,” Kindred warns. “It’s panic mode right now.”

Louisiana farmers harvested some 1.06 million acres in soybean crops in 2024, according to a report released by the USDA earlier this year. Harvests last year were 8% higher than in 2023.

