Blane Salamoni files appeal after firing for Alton Sterling shooting

Blane Salamoni, who shot and killed Alton Sterling during a struggle outside the Triple S FoodMart, has appealed his firing over the deadly confrontation nearly two years ago.

An attorney for the former officer says he filed the appeal with a civil service board Thursday.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni on March 30, less than a week after Louisiana’s attorney general ruled out state criminal charges in Sterling’s July 2016 shooting death.

Salamoni shot Sterling six times after he and a second white officer, Howie Lake II, wrestled Sterling to the ground. Lake, who didn’t fire his gun, was suspended three days.

Paul said he fired Salamoni for violating policies on use of force and "command of temper."