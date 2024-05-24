Bill that would shield certain government records from public fails to advance 

A bill that would allow local governments to hide records related to business negotiations from the public failed to secure passage on Tuesday, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 461, introduced by state Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Shreveport, would exempt records that could impact local and parish business projects from Louisiana’s Public Records Law. The legislation was narrowly defeated on the Senate floor in a 19-19 tie vote.

The bill would allow mayors, parish presidents and other local officials to declare any records confidential if they believe their public release “would have a detrimental effect” on an active business negotiation.

