Bill that shields local economic development records clears Senate

A previously stalled bill looking to allow local governments to shield economic development records from public records requests is moving forward after being approved in the Louisiana Senate, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

House Bill 461, by Rep. Steven Jackson, D-Shreveport, passed through the Senate in a 20-18 vote and will return to the House for final concurrence on two late-stage changes made Thursday afternoon.

The bill would allow local officials to declare any records confidential for “economic development” purposes if they believe their public release “would have a detrimental effect” on an active business negotiation for projects valued at $5 million or more. Any government expenses related to the negotiations could also be kept under wraps.

Read the full story.