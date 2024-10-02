SSA Consultants founder Bill Slaughter dies 

William “Bill” Slaughter, founder and president of SSA Consultants, died Wednesday.

After a career in commercial banking, Slaughter formed SSA Consultants, a prominent Baton Rouge organizational development and management consulting firm, in 1970 and has helped guide the transformation and strategic direction of both public and private sector clients for more than 50 years.

With expertise in cultural transformation, leadership development and strategic planning, Slaughter served some of the firm’s largest and most visible clients.

He served as the project director for Blueprint Louisiana, a government reform effort created and governed by business leaders across the state.

Throughout his career, he supported numerous civic, cultural and business organizations as well as served on several boards, including LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business Administration Dean’s Advisory Council, the Southeast Super-Region Committee, Roy O. Martin Lumber Company, Future Systems Incorporated, and Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. He also served on the advisory board for IberiaBank.

He was honored for his community service multiple times. In 2004, LSU’s E. J. Ourso College of Business recognized Slaughter’s significant contribution in business, academia, and the community and inducted him into the Hall of Distinction.