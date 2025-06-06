Bill in Louisiana Senate aims to eliminate state job protections

State lawmakers are advancing a constitutional amendment that would shift authority over state employee classifications from the Civil Service Commission to the Legislature, potentially eliminating long-standing job protections for more than 28,000 state workers, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate Bill 8, sponsored by Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, would allow the Legislature to reclassify state workers as “unclassified,” making them at-will employees.

The bill’s current version would also apply to local civil service workers such as municipal police and firefighters, but Morris says he intends to change the measure to exclude them and restrict it to only state employees.

This move follows a failed attempt earlier this year by Gov. Jeff Landry to revoke protections for 900 classified employees—mainly engineers—a proposal the Civil Service Commission rejected in a 4-2 vote.

SB8, which has cleared multiple legislative hurdles, is expected to pass before the session ends June 12. If approved, it will appear on the November 2026 ballot for voter consideration.

