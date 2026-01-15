Big banks post blockbuster 2025 and brace for an even bigger 2026

Wall Street is charging into 2026 after one of its strongest years on record, with the nation’s six largest banks posting a combined $593 billion in revenue in 2025, up 6% from the prior year, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Profits climbed 8% to about $157 billion as trading floors roared back, dealmaking revived and wealthy consumers kept borrowing and investing.

A wave of market volatility sparked by tariffs, geopolitical turmoil and the artificial intelligence boom fueled surging trading volumes, while merger activity rebounded to its second-highest level ever. Investment banking fees rose across the industry, and bankers now predict that 2026 could rival or even surpass the pandemic-era deal frenzy, with a reopening IPO market led by companies such as SpaceX and Anthropic.

Still, executives are warning of risks ahead, citing global conflict, interest rate uncertainty, inflation pressures and a potentially cooling U.S. labor market.

