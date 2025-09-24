Big banks expand teams amid hottest deal market since 2021

Wall Street is heating up again as a surge in mergers, acquisitions and IPOs drives banks to expand their dealmaking teams, The Wall Street Journal reports.

After years of staff cuts and uncertainty, firms are now scrambling to hire senior bankers and slowing planned layoffs amid renewed confidence in the market. Globally, M&A and equity-capital-markets volumes jumped 40% this summer compared with a year earlier, marking the best year since 2021, according to Dealogic.

JPMorgan has added more than 100 managing directors to its global banking division, while Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are all bulking up in sectors such as health care, technology and industrials. Goldman Sachs, which had weighed further cuts earlier this year, is now hiring bankers focused on middle markets.

Executives credit falling interest rates, a booming stock market and robust client appetite for fueling the turnaround, though questions remain about whether artificial intelligence will reshape staffing needs in the longer term.

