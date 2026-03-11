Best of 225 voting now open through April 8

Voting is underway for 225 magazine’s 2026 Best of 225 Awards, giving residents across the region the chance to weigh in on their favorite local people, places, restaurants and businesses.

Balloting opened last week and will remain open through April 8. Participants can cast votes in as many or as few categories as they choose.

To vote, visit 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 and select your favorites in each category.

Additional information, including contest rules, frequently asked questions and promotional graphics, is available online. Did your company make the ballot? Campaign now by using free downloadable social media graphics.