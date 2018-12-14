‘Best of 225 This Week:’ Shop local art on Saturday

It’s the perfect time to get last minute, personalized gifts taken care of for the holidays with special Mid City Makers Market and Stabbed in the Art events this weekend.



As 225 reports, a special holiday edition of the Mid City Makers Market taking place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday will feature a familiar lineup art vendors and live music, but with a festive twist—Santa Claus.

The Stabbed in the Art Block Party will take place alongside the market, during the same time and at the same location (541 S. Eugene St.). Participating businesses will include The Pink Elephant Antiques, Time Warp Boutique, Pop Shop Records, The Radio Bar, and Bricks & Bombs.

The odds of you finding the perfect gifts from local businesses are high. Read the full story, and keep up to date with events happening in the Capital Region by signing up for the free Best of 225 This Week newsletter.