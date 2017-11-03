‘Best of 225 This Week’: See photos of World War I at the West Baton Rouge Museum

Go back in time this weekend as the West Baton Rouge Museum debuts its newest exhibit, “Over Here & Over There: Americans at Home and Abroad in WWI.”

As Best of 225 This Week reports, the two-part exhibit, on loan from the National Archives, includes nearly 40 black and white photographs depicting World War I from beginning to end.

“Over Here” documents the “patriotic fervor of draft registration, emotional goodbyes of men leaving for training camp, the ‘hoopla’ of Liberty Loan drives and the craze for volunteerism,” the museum says.

The full exhibit will be on view beginning Saturday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 7. The West Baton Rouge Museum is on North Jefferson Avenue near Louisiana Avenue in Port Allen.

Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for seniors, students and military personnel.

