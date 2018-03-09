‘Best of 225 This Week’: Eat chili, see classic cars and shop for plants at LSU

The John M. Parker Coliseum at LSU will be abuzz with activity this weekend, with three events taking place on Saturday and Sunday, including the Spring Garden Show and Arts and Crafts Fair, the 12th Annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook Off, and the 9th Annual Baton Rouge Spring Car Show.

As Best of 225 This Week reports, the garden show will feature vendors offering an extensive collection of plants and yard, garden and patio-related merchandise. A number of specialty crop vendors will be at the sale, with anything from bromeliads and bulbs to citrus and native plants, along with several out-of-state nurseries.

“Arts and crafts booths will be stationed throughout the sale. There will also be a Kids Zone, where children can get up close with insects and several animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo,” Best of 225 This Week reports. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

And if you work up an appetite while shopping, the 12th Annual Louisiana State and Regional Chili Cook-Off will feature more than 30 teams competing to advance to the World Championship for the chance to win more than $55,000 in prize money.

Teams will compete in three categories: Red Chili, Chili Verde and Salsa. There will be local celebrity judges, live entertainment and additional food and drinks. For $5, you’ll get six tasting tickets and one voting ticket to vote for your favorite chili. The team with the most votes will receive the People’s Choice Award. The cook-off takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Also, car enthusiasts will display their classic and custom autos this Saturday at the Baton Rouge Spring Car Show, and raise money for charity. All models and years are welcome for display. Registration costs $25 and the car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Proceeds will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake’s Children’s Hospital.

Read more, and be sure to sign up for the free Best of 225 This Week e-newsletter to keep up with local events each week.