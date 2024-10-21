Belle of Baton Rouge opens its temporary land-based site

The Belle of Baton Rouge announced the opening of its temporary land-based casino on Monday.

The facility is located on the levee just off River Road and features nearly 10,000 square feet of gaming space with over 220 slot machines and three table games.

Monday’s announcement marks a milestone in the casino’s plans for downtown gaming.

Construction continues on the Belle of Baton Rouge’s entertainment complex, featuring 25,000 square feet of gaming, a sports lounge, casual and fine dining, and a complete transformation of its 10-story hotel. It is slated to open next fall.

The Belle recently hired more than 50 new employees. Recruitment efforts to fill more than 250 additional positions are ongoing.

Pennsylvania-based Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. announced in June that it would fund and oversee the project. GLP has committed up to $111 million for the project, the total cost of which is estimated at $141 million.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board in 2022 first approved plans to move the Belle of Baton Rouge’s gambling operations into the casino’s atrium.