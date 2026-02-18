Behind the US economy’s ‘jobless boom’

The U.S. economy is expanding at a solid clip—forecasters expect 2.7% GDP growth for 2025—but hiring has largely stalled, creating what economists are calling an unprecedented “jobless boom,” Bloomberg writes.

Unlike the early-2000s jobless recovery, this divergence is unfolding without a recession, marking a first in the postwar era.

The nationwide head count flatlined last year even as consumer spending, stock prices and AI-driven business investment lifted output. Office and administrative support roles saw the sharpest rise in unemployment, with college-educated workers bearing much of the slowdown while jobless rates for noncollege workers declined.

Economists point to overhiring, rapid productivity gains and technological advances—including AI—as key forces behind the gap between GDP and payroll growth. Investors, meanwhile, are benefiting from cost-cutting and widening profit margins, with stock indexes near record highs.

The risk: a labor market that has historically acted as the economy’s main shock absorber may no longer provide the same cushion if growth falters.

